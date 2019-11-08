BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF (TSE:HBU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF (TSE:HBU)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.66 and last traded at C$9.63, approximately 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 19,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.82.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.