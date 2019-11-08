Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,999.42

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,999.42 and traded as high as $3,210.00. Bellway shares last traded at $3,168.00, with a volume of 382,332 shares changing hands.

BWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,538 ($46.23) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.39) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,625.23 ($47.37).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,278.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,999.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $50.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

