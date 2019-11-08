Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Belden alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

NYSE BDC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 183,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. Belden has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Belden will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Biddle Neil acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders bought 1,556,961 shares of company stock worth $150,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Belden by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,537,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after buying an additional 338,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Belden by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Belden by 56.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,626,000 after buying an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Belden by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Belden by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.