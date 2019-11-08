Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $195.42

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $195.42 and last traded at $195.42, with a volume of 3711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Beigene from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Beigene from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $336,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 328,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,312,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total value of $1,248,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,676 shares of company stock worth $9,343,855. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 44.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 8.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,568,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the second quarter valued at $496,000.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

