Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.50-12.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.98-18.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.13 billion.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $244.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.19 and its 200 day moving average is $246.80. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $264.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.09.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,707,294.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,174 shares of company stock worth $8,354,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

