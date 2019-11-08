BB&T Securities LLC Sells 839 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 739,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,017,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after purchasing an additional 546,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,785,000 after purchasing an additional 136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,067,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,081,000 after purchasing an additional 155,444 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 131.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.