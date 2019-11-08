BB&T Securities LLC Purchases 2,026 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 136,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 76,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

