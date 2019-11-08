BB&T Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.8% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 57,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.6% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 38,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth $414,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.