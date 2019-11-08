BB&T Corp Sells 1,165 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BB&T Corp lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 15,792.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Paychex by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,725,000 after acquiring an additional 919,406 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 73.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,756,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 686,831 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

