BB&T Corp Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BB&T Corp raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36,563.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 784,287 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.54.

Shares of NFLX opened at $289.57 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

