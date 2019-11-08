BB&T Corp Has $1.71 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BB&T Corp lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in M&T Bank by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,313,000 after buying an additional 70,002 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.9% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 22.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cfra cut M&T Bank to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $167,263.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $206,966.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

