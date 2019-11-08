BB&T Corp Has $1.05 Million Stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

BB&T Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Amc Networks during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Amc Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Amc Networks stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

