BB&T Corp Boosts Stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 364,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Public Limited has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.