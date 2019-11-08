Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

BTE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 888,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,968. The stock has a market cap of $714.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.63 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 110.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 212.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 71,578 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 76.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

