Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €72.00 ($83.72) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.61 ($85.59).

Shares of BMW opened at €74.45 ($86.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 1-year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

