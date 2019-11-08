Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,833,000 after acquiring an additional 221,432 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.17. 537,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,135. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $126.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

