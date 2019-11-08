Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of KMB opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $106.43 and a one year high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.81.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

