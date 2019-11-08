Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,139 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 467,405 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

