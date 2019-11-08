Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 4,268 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.69. 1,028,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $181.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

