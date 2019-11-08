Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 21,302 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

