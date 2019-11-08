Barrington Research Weighs in on Career Education Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CECO)

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Career Education in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Career Education’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CECO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CECO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,441. Career Education has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Career Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Career Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Career Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Career Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Career Education by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 15,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $325,574.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,395.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,249.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,808 shares of company stock worth $5,367,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

