Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Michael L. Elich Sells 2,026 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $192,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.99. 42,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.93.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
