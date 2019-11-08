Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Michael L. Elich Sells 2,026 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $192,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.99. 42,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 304.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 167.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

