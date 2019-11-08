BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will announce $221.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.23 million and the lowest is $219.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $328.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $895.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.66 million to $900.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $910.04 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $923.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $223.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE BKU traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 248,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 351,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 132,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

