Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,555 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 463,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

