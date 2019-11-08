BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.85. BAB shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 196 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

BAB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.