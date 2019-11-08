B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Finjan’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Finjan alerts:

FNJN opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Finjan has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Finjan will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Finjan in the third quarter worth $1,534,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Finjan by 243.1% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 739,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 524,118 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Finjan by 11.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Finjan in the second quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Finjan by 36.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 137,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.