B. Riley Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $21.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.38% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of OPRX stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.
In related news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 579,833 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 118.8% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 144,006 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.0% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.
