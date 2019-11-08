B. Riley Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $21.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.38% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 579,833 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 118.8% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 144,006 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.0% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.