Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.20

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 8575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

AZRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $523.67 million, a P/E ratio of 100.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Azure Power Global had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 44,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 20.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 249,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

