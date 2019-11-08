Azart (AZART) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Azart has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Azart coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Azart has a market capitalization of $368.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azart alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010874 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay . The official website for Azart is azartpay.com

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.