Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:AX remained flat at $$30.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 177,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

