Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAXN. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Imperial Capital upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 400.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.