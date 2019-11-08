Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,891 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Avista by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Avista by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. 300,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,825. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Williams Capital cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 6,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $304,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 1,438 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $67,269.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,787.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $407,282 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.