Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

AVID opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.91. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.29 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 158,941 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 528.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 541,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 1,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 369,816 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

