Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$685-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.11 million.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.56. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $53.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNS. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

