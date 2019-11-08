Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $65.52, but opened at $70.00. Avalara shares last traded at $72.30, with a volume of 2,104,025 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 14,287 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,245,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 905,521 shares of company stock valued at $76,660,837 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

