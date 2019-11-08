Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $65.52, but opened at $70.00. Avalara shares last traded at $72.30, with a volume of 2,104,025 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.
AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 0.52.
Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)
Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
