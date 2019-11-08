AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,431 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $33,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after acquiring an additional 396,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,624,000 after acquiring an additional 260,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,629,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,142.71.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,165.86. 137,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,110.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,095.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $790.07 and a 1-year high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

