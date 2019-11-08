Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Autoliv from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.19.

NYSE:ALV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,501. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

