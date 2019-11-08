Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.34

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 1026020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Aukett Swanke in a research report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The company has a market cap of $3.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

