Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $126.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -287.86 and a beta of 1.51.
About Wix.Com
Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.
