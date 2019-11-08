Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $126.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -287.86 and a beta of 1.51.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $160.00 price objective on Wix.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.39.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

