Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 204.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,104,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,120,000 after buying an additional 96,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,591,000 after acquiring an additional 392,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,603,000 after acquiring an additional 99,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $166.97 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

