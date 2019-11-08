Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

