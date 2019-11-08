Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,116 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,534,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,701,000 after purchasing an additional 286,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

