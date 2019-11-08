Atlantic Power Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Power in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

AT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $253.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Atlantic Power by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

