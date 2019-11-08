Athene (NYSE:ATH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.30, but opened at $43.95. Athene shares last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 384,382 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $313,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $741,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,212,480. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

