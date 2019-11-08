AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,621.00

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6,621.00 and traded as high as $7,348.00. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $7,337.00, with a volume of 1,521,857 shares.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,250 ($107.80) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a GBX 6,235 ($81.47) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,386.56 ($96.52).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,634.14.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.