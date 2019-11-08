AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,621.00

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2019

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6,621.00 and traded as high as $7,348.00. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $7,337.00, with a volume of 1,521,857 shares.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,250 ($107.80) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a GBX 6,235 ($81.47) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,386.56 ($96.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,634.14.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

