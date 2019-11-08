Astor Investment Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750,661 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $141,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $59,323,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,651 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 371.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 991,792 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.