Astor Investment Management LLC Has $29.48 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,726 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.