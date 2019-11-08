Astor Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $5,631,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $113.42 and a 12 month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.