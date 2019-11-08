Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.36. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.47. Assurant has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $683,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Assurant from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.