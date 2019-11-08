Aspiriant LLC Sells 600 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.95.

KO stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,026 shares of company stock worth $22,037,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.